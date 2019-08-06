As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $244.77 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Haverford Trust Company Cut Stake

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 137,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,832 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, down from 145,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.39. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 302,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 2.85 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) by 5,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.75 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

