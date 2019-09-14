As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Stake; As Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Upped Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21M, up from 7,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 103.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 73,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 144,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, up from 70,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 574,004 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Highwoods signs long-term lease renewal in Tampa – Seeking Alpha" published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire" on July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt holds 125,000 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Company has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 13,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 21,426 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 29,738 shares. The New York-based Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 850 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 27,883 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 9,600 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,811 shares to 52,634 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 180,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,919 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,722 shares to 229,986 shares, valued at $44.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 39,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,753 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).