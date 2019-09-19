As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.12 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Raised Position by $931,260

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 321.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 14,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 959,239 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 594 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 33,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.13M, down from 34,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $12.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.97. About 711,961 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.45 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Cap Mngmt stated it has 696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Lp has invested 2.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 311,596 shares. Chilton Invest Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 114 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 7,187 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp has 2,382 shares. Sns Group has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 75,986 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Decatur Mgmt Inc invested 4.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park Natl Oh owns 1,127 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 625,189 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,649 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp stated it has 42,517 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested in 0.92% or 15,739 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,369 shares to 121,194 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arete Wealth has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 177,287 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc. Everence Management stated it has 27,799 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 1% stake. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.32% or 922,076 shares. Acropolis Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 6,136 shares. North Star Mngmt invested in 46,228 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 2.19 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.83 million shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt invested in 1.05% or 1.61 million shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 263,002 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Starbucks Loses Its Buzz; JetBlue Hits Turbulence – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks to keep ramping up innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,384 shares to 15,647 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,309 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).