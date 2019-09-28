As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Raised Its Position; As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $436,100

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 140.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 23,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 39,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.62 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 231,243 shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management stated it has 2,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,736 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 15,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital invested in 690,497 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 20,179 shares. Fort LP invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ameriprise reported 610,450 shares stake. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 21,006 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Qs Investors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 890,040 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 17,093 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 30,416 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21M for 80.36 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 23,969 shares to 340,674 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

