As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder Goodman Financial Cut Its Holding by $309,720; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Healthstream (HSTM) Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 76,332 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 117,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 97,146 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $531,407 activity. The insider REBROVICK LINDA sold $388,500.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.24 million for 91.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.