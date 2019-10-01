As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder First Personal Financial Services Cut Stake; Walmart (WMT) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Position by $370,700

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 25,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 22,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.83. About 2.02M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Walmart close to deal for India’s Flipkart; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.39. About 2.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Twin Capital holds 80,220 shares. Amer Asset Inc owns 2,512 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 122,535 shares. First National Bank & Trust invested in 11,974 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,078 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 52,015 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc holds 0.07% or 53,553 shares. Ghp Advisors holds 28,484 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 65,984 shares. Ally invested in 35,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited stated it has 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community Tru And Invest stated it has 118,929 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 763,888 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,534 shares to 18,545 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 65,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,058 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is a Buy â€” And it Might Really Hit $2,400 – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Charlotteâ€™s Web Stock Has Massive Potential – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in U.S. at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,600 shares to 7,465 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 7,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.31 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Limited Company has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central stated it has 13,000 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Llc owns 1,255 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv has 9,064 shares. Finance Architects Incorporated invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Ltd Liability has 6,870 shares. Eagle Ridge reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Na has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seatown Hldg Pte owns 32,800 shares. Next Financial Gru invested in 3,230 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 103,506 were accumulated by Generation Invest Llp. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited holds 1.81% or 848 shares. 21,057 are owned by Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation.