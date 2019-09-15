As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined While Quantbot Technologies LP Lowered by $2.00 Million Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 46,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 48,703 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 95,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 11.19 million shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc analyzed 260 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.05% stake. 924 are owned by Parkside Bancshares And Trust. 648,507 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Macnealy Hoover stated it has 356 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fayerweather Charles has 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 337 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Management (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 6,374 shares. Winfield holds 6,604 shares or 6.48% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 1,256 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp has 67,989 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Comml Bank And Tru Limited holds 2.92% or 3,507 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.94% or 150,304 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon Needs Workers: The "New" Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.33% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 670,700 are held by Payden & Rygel. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.42% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Benjamin F Edwards Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 974,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 11,721 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 5,146 shares. Valueact Hldgs LP holds 26.23M shares or 12% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares & has 86,063 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 29,687 shares. Oppenheimer Communication invested in 0.08% or 63,527 shares. Basswood Lc holds 366,885 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc owns 145,862 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 281,076 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 35,810 shares to 90,845 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.