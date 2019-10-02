As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Greenleaf Trust Raised Its Position by $1.04 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $952,160

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 68,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 247,473 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 551 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33 million, up from 7,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $14.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.77. About 655,907 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,391 shares to 34,614 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 70,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,936 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,220 shares. Mairs & Power reported 601 shares stake. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. 1,821 were reported by Meridian Mngmt. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 4.93% stake. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory Gru reported 2,568 shares. Fragasso Gru invested in 0.16% or 438 shares. Saturna Capital has 1,868 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory holds 9,064 shares or 8.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citizens And Northern Corp has 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.01% or 197 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has 886 shares. Stockbridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119,712 shares. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.96 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 3.22 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 13,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Limited Liability reported 349,047 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 10,776 shares. Moreover, Fdx has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,182 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 368,502 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 33,300 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 1.32M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 9,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap accumulated 4,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 38,878 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 0.06% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.84M shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 124,072 shares to 729,239 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 349,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

