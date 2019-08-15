As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Firsthand Capital Management Increased Its Position by $5.34 Million; Avalon Advisors Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $579,340

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.41. About 2.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $180.52. About 8.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,408 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $67.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (NYSE:CM) by 6,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,895 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).