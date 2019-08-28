As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Eagle Asset Management Decreased by $2.34 Million Its Holding; Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Position by $990,000

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 1,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, down from 8,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 507,418 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 73,375 shares to 8.54M shares, valued at $353.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.16M shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,725 shares to 22,108 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 119,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).