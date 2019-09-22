As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Diversified Trust Co Boosted Its Stake; Capital International Sarl Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,469 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, up from 3,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,670 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, down from 230,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Inv Service Ltd Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 191 shares. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.25% or 67,989 shares. Grimes & Com has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,625 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Com has 10.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,202 shares. City Hldgs holds 1.12% or 2,171 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1.47 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica Bancorp has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Mngmt has invested 4.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dearborn Limited Liability reported 647 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goelzer Invest Inc holds 0.18% or 1,004 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 176 shares. Rockland Tru has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 752 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc reported 5,114 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32,149 shares to 15,577 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Commingled Mlp Fund Llc by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 8,700 shares to 16,912 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 50,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO).