As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Gateway Investment Advisers Position in Best Buy (BBY) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 32,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 38,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.53 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 03/05/2018 – The Meteoric Rise of Unattended Retail: The Next Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 6.76% or 22,197 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 616 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.25% or 305 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 678,132 shares or 5.94% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Limited has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rampart Management Co Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.58% or 12,716 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Co owns 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,089 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Finance Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Global Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 704,112 shares. Counselors Inc has 17,413 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Bender Robert & Assoc reported 8,066 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 137 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,061 shares. Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 3.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares to 473,502 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,105 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 102,551 shares to 328,223 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 36,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.