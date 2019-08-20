As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $450,340; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 48.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 16,534 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 31,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 1.71 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – STUDY MET ITS TWO PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 27/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1400P; RATING HOLD; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – SHINGRIX APPROVED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES IN ADULTS AGED 50 AND OVER; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 27/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.04B for 12.31 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 16,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).