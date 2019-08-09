As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Position; Visa (V) Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Upped Position by $518,232 as Share Value Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 1,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 153,776 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.02M, up from 150,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 4.62M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Savings Bank has 1,972 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability Com has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,055 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 20,121 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Com has 360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 3,054 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo holds 0.83% or 1,864 shares in its portfolio. 76,895 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company. Live Your Vision Llc has 3 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 133 shares. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,264 shares. First Commercial Bank And Tru Of Newtown stated it has 181 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Co has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,711 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) by 7,159 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.