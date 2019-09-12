As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Bellecapital International LTD Has Lowered Its Position; As Lands End New (LE) Stock Declined, Rbs Partners LP Trimmed by $6.51 Million Its Position

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35 million, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 547,218 shares traded or 116.08% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is the One Big Reason VMware Stock Should Be On Your Radar – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 30,600 shares to 48,990 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 61,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).