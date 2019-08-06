As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Cut Stake; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Union Bankshares Lowered Holding by $317,376

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 35,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 38,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 1.15M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB SHOW RELIABLE 12-WK TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 10/05/2018 – Don’t miss — Hunting a cure, Ex-Novartis exec Bastiano Sanna takes the reins at Cambridge diabetes startup Semma @BrittanyMeiling; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 27/03/2018 – CFRA Had Novartis at Hold; 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.00 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

