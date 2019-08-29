As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Beacon Financial Group Increased Holding; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $23.37 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 119,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 125,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $224.03. About 676,391 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $29.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.28. About 1.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,711 shares to 113,925 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,902 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.45% or 3,574 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,996 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,625 shares. Curbstone Finance Corp holds 2,786 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 266 were reported by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Avalon Global Asset Management Limited Liability reported 6,150 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La holds 210 shares. Reliant Management Llc stated it has 2,039 shares. Nwi Mgmt LP owns 80,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 2.87% stake. Valley National Advisers reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated accumulated 142 shares. 4.24M are held by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Mgmt invested in 48,678 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Private Wealth holds 1.61% or 51,085 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Com holds 0.96% or 5.03M shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 4,521 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,676 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,446 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv stated it has 63,379 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested in 50,875 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2,162 shares. Provise Management Gru Lc owns 6,977 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Llc reported 55,891 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,353 shares. Glenmede Communication Na accumulated 1.09M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 219,742 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12,118 shares to 18,578 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 33,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.