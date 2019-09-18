As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Altfest L J & Company Has Cut Holding by $78.46 Million; Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined While Bb&T Securities Lifted Position by $613,640

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 41,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 43,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $16.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.53. About 802,734 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 13,340 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 390,235 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17 million, up from 376,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.39M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Lc has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 7,945 shares. Moreover, Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 27,911 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 15,315 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has invested 0.18% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Bancshares Trust Of Newtown holds 7,045 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 306 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Aperio Gru Lc reported 203,339 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hg Vora Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 4.23% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 11,231 are held by Com Bank & Trust. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 51,080 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 241,336 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,772 shares to 54,739 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran has 3,455 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel has 3.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,654 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 16,017 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Sageworth Trust reported 200 shares stake. Charles Schwab invested 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maverick Limited accumulated 0.37% or 13,394 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc has invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 41,143 were reported by Westwood Management Il. Tanaka has 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,096 shares. 279,185 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 126 shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 353 shares.

