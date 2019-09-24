As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Position; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 486558.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 330,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 330,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap reported 765 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Diligent Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% stake. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 210 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd accumulated 13,202 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Accuvest Glob Advisors holds 772 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 228 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 332,723 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 1.17% or 1,567 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 6 shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advisors has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field Main Savings Bank has 2.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Investment Management reported 712 shares. Lincoln Corporation owns 6,220 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 18,864 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 50,977 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,800 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp Sina Us (NASDAQ:SINA) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc M Us (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.38% or 736,030 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp has invested 2.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has 2.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 6,306 shares. Buckingham Management invested in 0.42% or 40,150 shares. Keystone Planning Inc invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northside Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,321 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 803,963 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated accumulated 49,039 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 927,007 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guyasuta Invest accumulated 15,963 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Maryland owns 87,917 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Payden And Rygel accumulated 666,400 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 26,814 shares to 34,948 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 175,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,393 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).