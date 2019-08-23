As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Stake; Springbok Capital Management Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Cut as Share Price Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 17,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 18,368 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.94. About 500,443 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.99. About 748,919 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.57 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,900 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,850 are held by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt holds 816 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,513 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 307 shares. Hendley Communication Inc owns 1,700 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 142,702 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Weitz Investment Mngmt has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intrust Bancorp Na has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,025 shares. Moreover, First American Commercial Bank has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,003 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 125 shares. Amer Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 14.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 634 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation holds 1.4% or 7,070 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,978 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Co has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 86,300 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Put) (NYSE:LLY) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:FLT).