As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stock Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Stake by $2.85 Million; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Has Boosted Its Stake

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 246,808 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $12.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.76. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 0.26% or 942,759 shares. Group One Trading Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 7,438 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Citigroup owns 3,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Eidelman Virant has invested 4.91% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,612 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 45,450 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 15,000 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 231,040 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 27,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 101,101 are held by Millennium Management Lc. 25,000 were accumulated by Capstone Fincl.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Management owns 5,847 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,571 shares. American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,461 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt Inc holds 816 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 154 shares. Allen Mngmt Lc accumulated 67,985 shares. Central Bank & Trust And invested in 4,186 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 22,197 shares or 6.76% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt holds 4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,785 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services has 1,603 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Beck Capital Mgmt Llc, Texas-based fund reported 4,231 shares. 6,828 were reported by Colonial. Capital Fund has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co owns 10,031 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.98 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).