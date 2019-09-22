As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $1.89 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $302,250

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 28,222 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 34,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 814,400 shares to 901,400 shares, valued at $152.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 736,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1% or 1,342 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Corporation has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 54,683 shares. Calamos Wealth Management invested in 8,290 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 516 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 1.24% or 8,789 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc owns 982 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Wright Investors stated it has 4,364 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lowe Brockenbrough Co holds 2.04% or 7,921 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 468,963 shares. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa reported 1,516 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.51% or 11,393 shares in its portfolio. 10,754 were accumulated by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has 468,800 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 1,200 are owned by Field Main Financial Bank. First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 10,240 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 199,451 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 504,876 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc has 25,651 shares. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cap Investors invested in 0.22% or 18.98M shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Co invested in 0.78% or 231,867 shares. 52,820 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 902 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com owns 166,378 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 5,618 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech owns 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 481,781 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 1,943 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

