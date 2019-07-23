As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; New England Investment & Retirement Group Stake in W P Carey Com (WPC) Raised by $6.14 Million

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 661,455 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.49. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares to 30,342 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 20,466 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 3,412 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,011 are owned by Regions Finance. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 115,088 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Dupont Mngmt has 6,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Citigroup Inc stated it has 202,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 37,570 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 31,109 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 16,773 shares stake. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,994 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 9,945 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has 39,330 shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.P. Carey’s 2019 guidance beats consensus – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is W.P. Carey a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.P. Carey reports $53M of industrial investments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 1.74% or 12,768 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc reported 500 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 911 shares. 50,190 are owned by Dupont Capital Management Corporation. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Fincl Prns has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fmr Lc accumulated 3.55% or 16.66M shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Street Inc Nc has 11,305 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares holds 87,663 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh owns 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,757 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 525 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.