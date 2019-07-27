As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted by $728,020 Its Position; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08M shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares to 712,355 shares, valued at $46.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,460 shares to 3,540 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.