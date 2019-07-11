As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Northrock Partners Decreased Its Position by $621,569; Copeland Capital Management Upped Its Universal Display (OLED) Stake by $1.11 Million

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $13.85 during the last trading session, reaching $2031.26. About 816,303 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 7,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,975 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14 million, up from 78,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $195.57. About 101,874 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap owns 7,790 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Co owns 40,738 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Company reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodman Financial stated it has 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altimeter Capital Lp reported 8,000 shares. Oxbow holds 1,292 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Zebra Management Ltd has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 854 are held by Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 940,620 shares. Cohen Steers has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley invested in 200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Temasek (Private) Ltd holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 35,153 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,054 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs LP accumulated 1.32% or 5,067 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,584 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 10,596 shares to 155,016 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,718 shares to 34,441 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,932 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).