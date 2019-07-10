As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Ims Capital Management Cut Position; Colgate (CL) Stock Rose While Swedbank Lifted Holding by $6.35 Million

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS

Swedbank increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 93,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.15M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 3.84M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 55,604 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $184.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 74,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,701 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Caprock Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northstar Group Inc reported 5,021 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mercer Cap Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,636 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 98,876 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 441,730 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Co. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 16,936 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gabelli Funds reported 30,250 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.23% or 195,979 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 7.84M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 21,724 shares stake. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 635 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retail Bank Of The West owns 11,013 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 384 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 407 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management stated it has 142 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 1,864 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 7,197 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vestor Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 1,368 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust Communications accumulated 1,141 shares. Sol Cap Management Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 97,646 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

