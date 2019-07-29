As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Smith Salley & Associates Boosted Markel (MKL) Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 466 shares as the company's stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,147 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 2,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $15.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1121.24. About 33,517 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,592 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. 200 shares valued at $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. Lewis Lemuel E had bought 100 shares worth $103,500 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

