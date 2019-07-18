As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Advisory Alpha Boosted Its Holding

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 billion, up from 7,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England & Retirement Group has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth holds 0.15% or 1,470 shares. Ctc Ltd Llc reported 221,203 shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Inc has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stearns Financial Group Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 515 shares. Sns Financial Group Ltd invested in 1.15% or 2,934 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Md Sass Investors holds 0.58% or 2,055 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York invested in 0.21% or 647 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 10,012 shares. Temasek Hldgs (Private) accumulated 35,153 shares. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Management Llp has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

