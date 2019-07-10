As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bollard Group Increased Its Holding; Umb Bank N A Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $545,158

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.10M, up from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 10,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 187,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Major Indexes Hit Record High on Rate Cut Hope: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. For: Jul 08 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Business Investment Rebounds in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,720 shares to 32,841 shares, valued at $58.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Prime Day Be a Prime Disappointment for Amazon Stock This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

