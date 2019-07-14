As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Service Intl (SCI) Stock Value Declined, Copeland Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.74 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 43,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 231,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 614,004 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $85.65M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

