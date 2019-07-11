As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Flow Traders Us Decreased by $940,562 Its Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Green Square Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $8.03 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.56. About 3.01M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 84.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 77,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,084 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 91,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 187,526 shares to 199,332 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Ultrashort Silver (ZSL) by 25,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Us Dollar Index Bea.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 833 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 6.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc World Markets holds 0.96% or 117,184 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 2,158 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 4,742 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 12,061 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Llc stated it has 49,711 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Retirement Planning Group Inc owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 226 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,700 were accumulated by Hendley Company Inc. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 355 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 18,000 shares. Main Street Limited Liability accumulated 7,714 shares or 4.37% of the stock. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.15 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.78 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500.

