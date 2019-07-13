As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Stake by $8.69 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2609.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 246.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 98,929 shares as the company's stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06M, up from 40,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 51,598 shares to 69,356 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 6,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,246 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq" published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,380 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 27,043 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 2,827 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,000 shares. Ally Financial invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California-based Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.35% or 74,488 shares. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,410 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fjarde Ap reported 151,965 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability reported 765 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 1.72% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 200,331 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2.87M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Moreover, Archford Strategies Llc has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Morris Donna. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Grp owns 241 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northern reported 2.17% stake. Scotia accumulated 1.1% or 48,130 shares. 232,126 are owned by Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,637 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 16,819 shares. Menta Ltd Llc holds 422 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 167,645 shares. Condor Management has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett Limited Liability reported 536 shares. Private Ocean, a California-based fund reported 802 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 185 shares. Ironwood Finance Llc reported 139 shares stake. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 751 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,622 shares to 25,461 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 12,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,786 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).