As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Position; Brighton Jones Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $515,188; Share Value Rose

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $2024.19. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 2.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,651 shares to 10,316 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.20 million for 30.36 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares to 11,415 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.84 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

