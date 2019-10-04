As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed by $27.45 Million Its Position; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Increased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38M, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.57% or 6,052 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 2.51 million shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Scholtz And Ltd Liability Com reported 4,413 shares stake. Newfocus Financial Gru Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,188 shares. Moreover, Accuvest Global Advsr has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 772 shares. Biondo Advsrs Limited Co owns 1,882 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment holds 3.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,496 shares. Moreover, Coldstream has 2.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,107 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 42,771 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Lc owns 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,350 shares. L & S Advsr holds 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,139 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 31.31 million shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Friess Associates Lc reported 17,217 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 1,311 shares.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.25 million shares to 8.03 million shares, valued at $305.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr stated it has 407,595 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 1.59 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 846,153 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regent Inv Management Limited Liability owns 50,931 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 57,850 shares. Colorado-based Cambiar Investors Ltd has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holowesko invested in 0.16% or 14,000 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs, a Michigan-based fund reported 88,699 shares. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct reported 53,463 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset owns 6.45 million shares. Paragon Capital Ltd owns 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,848 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 10,676 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs accumulated 74,292 shares or 6.4% of the stock.