As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Tiger Eye Capital Boosted Its Holding by $10.47 Million; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Stake in Coca (KO) by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 20,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 508,583 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90 million, down from 529,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 13.58 million shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,522 shares to 18,102 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 65,678 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 50,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,476 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

