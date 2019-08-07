As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Strategy Asset Managers Decreased Its Stake; Thl Cr (TCRD) Holding Has Lifted by West Family Investments Inc

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 75,371 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 38 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “THL Credit 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “THL Credit Completes Its First Middle Market Collateralized Loan Obligation – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Announces Executive Appointments and New Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2017.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser bought $24,590 worth of stock.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,072 shares to 21,881 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 18,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,079 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.