As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Has Upped by $1.25 Million Its Position; As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Price Declined, Element Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $858,632

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 215.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 107,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 183,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 290,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 125,383 shares to 456,689 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 5 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $183.41 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.