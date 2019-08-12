As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $15.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.64. About 885,988 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 3.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.11% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.92% or 19,215 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc holds 0.45% or 26,145 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 41,034 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.84% or 32.77 million shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 113,650 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 134,833 shares. Bell Bancshares has 5,381 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.11M shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 124,535 shares. Main Street Ltd Company owns 12.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 372,964 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock.

