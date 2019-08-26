As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake by $8.90 Million; Forte Capital Upped Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,859 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.16 million shares. 38,825 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Regions Fin holds 1,556 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 609,617 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 9.39 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com holds 1 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 8,370 shares stake. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 35,795 shares. 697,323 are held by Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corporation. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 2.59 million shares. Country Club Tru Co Na accumulated 0.03% or 2,042 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.1% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap stated it has 2,366 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.1% or 39,366 shares in its portfolio.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

