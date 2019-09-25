As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder World Asset Management Upped Its Position; As Flowserve (FLS) Shares Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Position

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 130,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.24M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 27,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.37 million, up from 27,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 488,076 shares. 8,600 were reported by Fund Mgmt. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 27,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 81,852 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 13,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco has 13.37M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc owns 222,751 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fil invested in 572,266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 0.45% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 6,697 shares stake. 4,861 were accumulated by Bankshares Of The West.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50,971 shares to 31.66 million shares, valued at $4.41 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.04M shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 7,783 shares to 110,335 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,583 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Usd.