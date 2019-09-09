As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Microsoft (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Nwi Management LP Has Increased Holding by $28.00 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 87,051 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 3,502 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation. First Citizens Retail Bank reported 29,353 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,432 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 13,717 were reported by Ameritas Invest. Holderness Co has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 0.51% or 40,490 shares in its portfolio. 22 were reported by Advisory Alpha Lc. 70,211 are held by Boston Advisors Ltd. 20,961 were accumulated by Mathes Co. Glaxis Cap Limited has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Notis invested in 1,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Art Ltd Company holds 3,155 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 6,466 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 914 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Capital Management Group Inc accumulated 800 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 2.5% or 12,820 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 5,060 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership holds 2.86% or 49,634 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability reported 11,544 shares. Alleghany De reported 28,500 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Inc holds 241 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 582 shares. Kbc Nv holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117,018 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 23,310 shares.