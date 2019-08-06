As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Upped Its Holding; Meeder Asset Management Increases Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 4,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 151,371 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 146,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 6.97M shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,091 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.72% or 765 shares. Boys Arnold & Co reported 1,203 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Kingdon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,473 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 29,354 shares. Moreover, Artisan Partners LP has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Moore And owns 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,170 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.78% or 12,693 shares. Filament Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 681 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 11,090 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability owns 10,225 shares. Strategy Asset Managers has 38 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westover Advsrs Lc invested in 2,280 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Lc reported 449 shares stake.

