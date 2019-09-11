As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $352,440; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 158,315 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 162,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 13.64M shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,610 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,331 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 12.07 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

