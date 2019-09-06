As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 235.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.28. About 1.44M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 2.22M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.46 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 207,884 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Limited invested in 417,830 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Fulton State Bank Na has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 83,427 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cna Financial Corporation invested 1.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 37,100 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd owns 0.51% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 153,545 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 464,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, National Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Peddock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 455 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1,151 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 51,140 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,307 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 849,337 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 17.95% or 19,627 shares. 317,049 are held by Schroder Inv Mngmt Group. Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,088 shares or 4.36% of the stock. West Chester Cap Advisors reported 785 shares. Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 4,660 shares. Tikvah Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,219 shares or 15.5% of the stock. Regal Advsr Lc stated it has 1,758 shares. Cap Va owns 298 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Co holds 1.25% or 4,119 shares. Bristol John W Com accumulated 3.65% or 74,791 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 38,701 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Pro stated it has 94 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & invested in 1.73% or 6,029 shares.

