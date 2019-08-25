As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Boosted Its Position; Brookside Capital Management Raised Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $27.62 Million

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru holds 3.02% or 44,980 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb accumulated 1,270 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 2,595 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Hillsdale, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 180 shares. Magellan Asset Limited has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Service Lc has 8 shares. Regions accumulated 0.74% or 36,320 shares. Capital Int Ca reported 4.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten Group, Tennessee-based fund reported 133 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust owns 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. New York-based Jw Asset Ltd has invested 17.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stock Yards National Bank Tru holds 9,600 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barometer Cap Inc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 138 shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 127,016 shares to 188,061 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,820 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Put) (VGK).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 7.37 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bain Cap Public Equity Ltd Com reported 1.25 million shares or 6.51% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 57,621 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 167,000 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 49,785 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,528 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic accumulated 25,000 shares. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.77% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 200,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 328,687 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Com reported 61,265 shares. 1.09 million were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. British Columbia Investment Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Personal Financial reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 15,135 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.13% or 55,300 shares.