As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Position; Oarsman Capital Position in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Cut as Shares Declined

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 3.46M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.66M are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Qs Limited Liability owns 617,024 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Art Advsr Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 37,308 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 58,308 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 24,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 36,495 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 86,026 shares. 5.35 million are owned by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt L P. Clarivest Asset Limited Co has 557,400 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 47,413 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited invested in 0.51% or 18,159 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 5,075 shares. 35.59 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 271 shares to 1,015 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $146.67M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,185 shares to 19,121 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,451 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

