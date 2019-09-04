As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Lifted Stake; 683 Capital Management Lifted Its Position in M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) by $5.80 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 440,310 shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Inv Management Group holds 0.92% or 317,049 shares in its portfolio. 7,032 are owned by Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 173,454 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc owns 281 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru owns 7,494 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Comml Bank Usa stated it has 4,543 shares. Connable Office Inc has 3,026 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Management Lc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Brighton – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Invsts reported 967,528 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,737 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 7,296 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 45,987 shares. Voloridge Management Lc invested in 14,816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 42,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pinnacle Limited Liability owns 38,467 shares. 15,831 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Raymond James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Heartland Advisors accumulated 713,990 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT).