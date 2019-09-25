As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Schmidt P J Investment Management Lifted Stake by $543,291; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.53. About 2.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 65,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 6.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 7,355 shares to 573,524 shares, valued at $567.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc. by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

