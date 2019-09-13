As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Ruggie Capital Group Has Cut Holding by $4.29 Million; Financial Engines Advisors Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 20,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 109,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 89,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 4.92M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM) by 43,527 shares to 74,776 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf by 29,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,371 shares. Signature Est Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 13,195 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 1.29% or 9,094 shares. 5,932 were reported by Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Bath Savings Trust invested in 4,076 shares or 1.53% of the stock. The California-based Elm Advsrs Llc has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fosun Intl Ltd invested in 2,569 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 5,439 shares. Scge Mngmt Lp owns 53,600 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Hills Retail Bank holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,287 shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Capital Management Lc has 147 shares. North Star Asset Management has 3,595 shares. 10 owns 161 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il invested 9.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,559 shares to 753,073 shares, valued at $113.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 12,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,620 shares, and cut its stake in Edward Lifescience Corporate (NYSE:EW).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) to Shut Down 44 Branches in Chicago Area – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.