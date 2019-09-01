As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Puzo Michael J Upped Its Stake by $694,200; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increases Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.15 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 6,300 shares to 54,300 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 587,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.44M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,574 shares. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.59% or 24,600 shares. Martin Invest Ltd Llc holds 44,752 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.11% or 202,752 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 1.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 50,996 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fosun Intll Limited holds 1,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 786 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 343,980 shares. Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sit Investment reported 0% stake. Canal Insurance Com reported 1.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.47% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 51,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 395,541 were reported by Natl Pension Service. Torray Limited Liability Company reported 9,496 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 12,820 shares. Wellington Shields Management has invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Cap Management Lc reported 3,595 shares. Argent Trust Company has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Automobile Association holds 2.11% or 459,240 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & has 639 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine Llc owns 873 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 568 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Capital City Fl has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,227 shares.